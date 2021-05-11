Area Arrests for May 12

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Bowe Taylor Coffman, 29, 3109 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, was charged Monday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).

• Charles Justin Davenport, 34, 1106 McClure Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.

• Gilberto Alexis Galvan, 30, 303 N. Pine Drive, Moultrie, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts and harassing communications.

• Johnny Terrelle Greene, 51, 1034 Factory St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Rachel Ann Henry, 29, 1409 Valley View Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with fugitive from justice (Bradley County, Tennessee).

• Cody Wayne McMahan, 20, 228 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.

• Philip Jerome Murphee, 64, 1699 W. Oak Drive-261, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.

• Jeremiah Lee Thomison, 43, 2928 Highway 201, LaFayette, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession to distribute meth.

