Area Arrests for May 12

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Oscar Raheem Adams, 27, 144 Earls Way, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Frances Rennee Fint, 56, 152 Locust Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Alfredo Diaz Hernandez, 53, 609 Virginia Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• Eliott Lee Ingle, 45, 1066 Leonard Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of felony probation violation.
• Robin Lenet Pruitt, 39, 4263 Louise Lane S.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Leeondria Wilkerson, 21, 8527 Perryville Court, Jonesboro, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
• Rena Edge, 40, 875 New Town Road, Calhoun, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession of meth and possession of drug-related objects.
• Alexander Garcia, 22, 114 S. Adelia Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road.
• William Joseph Ross, 45, 400 Peters St.-12, Calhoun, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession of meth and possession of drug-related objects.
• Ricardo Alberto Tudon, 20, 107 Cambron Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, felony probation violation and giving false information to a law officer.
• Damian Michael Webb, 26, 2810 Eric Court, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault, simple battery (family violence), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), criminal trespass of property without permission and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Mauro DeJesus Guzman, 29, 467 Birch St.-24, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving without a license.
• Manuel DeJesus Hurtado-Lopez, 28, 1158 Cavender Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and open container violation.
• Alexis Sierra Ramsey, 18, 131 Ballew Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with simple assault and obstruction of an officer by threat or violence.
• Billy Traylor, 47, 161 Crows Nest Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony probation violation, removing or affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of the vehicle, driving without insurance and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended, revoked or canceled registration.
• William Tristan West, 24, 556 Shellmound Road, Jasper, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and failure to maintain lane.
