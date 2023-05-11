Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 34-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 41-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by state probation with misdemeanor shoplifting and felony probation violation.
• A 25-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by state probation with parole violation.
• A 46-year-old LaFayette man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (Menifee County, Kentucky).
• A 17-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 39-year-old Acworth woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony shoplifting and intent to cheat retailer/fraudulent use of a receipt.
• A 33-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and misdemeanor probation violation.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 17-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 19-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs) and a tail lights violation.
