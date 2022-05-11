Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Brandon Lee Baggett, 24, 251 Griffith Highway, Jasper, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, non-residence).
• Danny Wayne Bramlett, 59, homeless, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Patrick Shannon Burton, 25, 13351 Bearlake Road, Groveland, Florida, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and impeding the flow of traffic.
• Sicillio David Charo, 60, 1727 Needham Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Connie Earline Cooper, 52, 600 Broadway Drive, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by state probation with parole violation.
• Clay Travis Dickey, 55, 2908 Old Rome Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Kevin Russell Edwards, 27, 153 N. Whitfield Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• John Douglas Hamrick, 62, 174 Vann St., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Joseph Daniel Headrick, 38, 136 Sagamore Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• David Michael Jones, 47, 729 W. Tyler St.-14, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Charles Baxter Lillard, 70, 503 Cooper St.-503, LaFayette, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Demetrio Merito Jr., 32, 1421 Mineral Springs Road-4, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Garrett Logan Paulk, 24, 97 Eastern Pass, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with enticing a child for indecent purposes, rape (strongarm), child molestation, first-degree cruelty to children, possession and use of drug-related objects, statutory rape and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.
• Kacey Lynn Starn, 32, 143 Roy Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and giving false information to a law officer.
• Tyler Dillon Triplett, 25, 971 Cherokee Boys Estate Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Daren Vernon White, 41, 475 Quarry Road, Benton, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jessica Ann Costlow, 29, 491 Cedar Ridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• Bernie Christopher Fulfer, 47, 603 N. Selvidge St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
• Latzaro Alfredo Salazar, 20, 203 W. Hawthorne St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and a tire violation.
