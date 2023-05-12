Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 28-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 61-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 34-year-old Cohutta man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 32-year-old Decatur, Tennessee, man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile and felony interference with government property.
• A 36-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• A 44-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.