Area Arrests for May 13

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Melquisedec Delgado, 19, 150 Center Hill Cemetery Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Randy Lee Baker, 30, 451 Kirby Young Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• Amber Easterlin, 25, 44 Foster Lane, Ringgold, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts and criminal trespass.
• Raven Shawnquis Mitchell, 24, 2315 Sir Lancelot Place-403, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by deception.
• Connie Sue Rafferty, 57, 2315 Sir Lancelot Place-507, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and felony driving while license is suspended/revoked.
• Charles Allen Roper, 65, 5128 Arnold Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, hit and run and following too closely.
• Cameron David Branson, 17, 357 Threadmill Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, unlawful possession of 20 ounces or less of low THC oil, driving without a license, reckless driving, violating the restrictions of a driver's license, altered license plate, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
• Damarque Antonio Demons, 26, 95 Benning Place, Dayton, Ohio, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, failure to use signal, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving without insurance, speeding, alteration of license plates, operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and improper passing.
