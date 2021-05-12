Area Arrests for May 13

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• James Christopher Dawson, 40, 484 Smyrna Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender probationers.
• Jacob James Lucas Duckett, 31, 3416 Highway 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with trafficking in meth or amphetamine; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies;, receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender probationers; and two counts of possession of meth.
• Stephanie Cline Walraven, 29, 720 Ridge St., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of cocaine, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Joseph Michael Cooper, 33, 614 Northwest Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of cocaine, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Shelby Renee Cox, 31, 692 Jupiter Circle, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Raymond Glen Curvin, 43, 985 Hackett Mill Road, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Mary Darlene Dunn, 53, 4441 Crow Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
• Joseph Tracy Greene, 52, 723 W. Fort St., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of cocaine; possession of meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; driving without insurance; and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Joshua Kane Johnson, 39, 1106 Bethel Palk Road apartment A, Bloomington Springs, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Robert David Kellis Jr., 43, 1304 San Hsi Drive, East Ridge, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation and being a fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• Michael Anthony Moore, 52, 706 Betty Ave. S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth, possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• John Madison Murray III, 40, 408 Baxter Road S.E., Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession to distribute meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Eric Richard Sanchez, 31, 922 Avenue F-2, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (business); hit and run (failure to stop/return to accident scene); and failure to maintain lane.
• Joseph Aaron Tucker, 25, 783 Ryo Mountain Loop, Fairmount, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony driving while license is suspended or revoked (fourth or subsequent offense); fleeing/attempting to elude police; violation of brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954; having window tint greater than 32% or window reflectivity greater than 20%; driving while license is suspended or revoked (third offense within five years); and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Wesley Raymone Walton, 21, homeless, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry of a dwelling) and felony interference with government property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.