Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Michael Jonathan Bigham, 29, 1019 Cohutta Beaverdale Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, battery (family violence) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Danielle Starr Branson, 23, 77 Holly Creek Cool Springs Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of opium, possession and use of drug-related objects and felony probation violation.
• Terry Elaine Cooper, 61, 609 S. Thornton Ave.-270, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Melissa Frayre, 24, 1292 Coker Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile and misdemeanor theft by deception.
• Jeremy Dewayne Harrison, 29, 412 Treadwell Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Andrew Levette Johnson III, 28, Orangeburg, South Carolina, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Phillip Alexander Johnson, 27, 124 Club Trail, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs).
• Carlos Lopez-Miranda, 23, 118 Textile Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Christopher Joseph Morton, 42, 218 Johnson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and drugs not in the original container.
• Christopher Allen Nicholson, 46, 3481 English Oaks Way Drive, Kennesaw, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with first-degree forgery and false statements and writings/concealment of facts.
• Lonnie Howard Overby, 54, 212 E. Bucktail Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Vickie Lynn Thomason, 54, 211 Bellwood, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Michelle Lynn Tucker, 43, 2753 River Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
