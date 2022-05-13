Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Austin Brent Taylor, 24, 900 Lost Silver Mine Road, Cisco, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of meth and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Pascual Roberto Perez, 22, 127 Charles Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with cruelty to animals.
• Jamal Omar Al-shouli, 29, 124 Furrow Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, giving false information to a law officer, taillights violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Eyvonne Renay Bowman, 52, 4204 Long View Road, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commissioner of a crime.
• Brandon Kyle Fowler, 32, 239 Hawks Way, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor probation violation and felony probation violation.
• Anthony Wayne Harding, 42, 7155 Brown Circle, Resaca, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Gordon Patrick Livingston, 58, 4204 Long View Road, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Joseph William Parks Sr., 59, 106 Bent Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Angel Nichole Smith, 25, 110 Paddle Wheel Court, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or felony.
