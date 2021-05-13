Area Arrests for May 14

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Luis Angel Aldaba-Romero, 26, 1306 Underwood St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony theft by receiving stolen property and driving without a valid license.
• James Brandon Martin, 41, 3886 Cutcane Road, Mineral Bluff, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• Christopher Taylor Bridges, 19, 3510 Buford Highway N.E., Brookhaven, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with using computer services to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child or another person believed by such person to be a child to commit an illegal act.
• Ryan Scott Kendrick, 36, 230 Hollow Rock Lane, Rock Spring, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Matthew Christopher Meadows, 30, 1507 Church St., Marietta, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Chad Owen Rogers, 34, 803 Henderson Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony attempt or conspiracy to violate state drug laws, felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Bridget Fay Stanley, 46, 8220 Harrison Bay Road, Harrison, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• Travis Lee Collins, 35, 635 Timberghost Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jose Eduaedo Cornejo, 21, 305 Henderson Bend Road, Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Penelope Liliana Mendez-Reyna, 37, 704 Cascade Drive-C, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple battery (family violence), second-degree criminal damage to private property and criminal trespass.
