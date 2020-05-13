Area Arrests for May 14

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• David Fitzgerald Edwards, 53, 407 Hill Road-12, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Dustin Ross Godsey, 31, 1496 Brown Creek Drive, Crossville, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Alexander Caleb Clowers, 24, 212 Hudson Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Lesley Reney Martin, 49, 1104 Walston Ave.-211, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony tampering with evidence, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession and use of drug-related objects, trafficking in cocaine (sales of), two counts of felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and two counts of trafficking in meth (possession).
• Anna Alicia Odell, 35, 699 Maple Grove Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony.
