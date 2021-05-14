Area Arrests for May 15/16

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Kayla Renee Bailey, 32, 94 Van Buren Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Justin Alexander Blue, 24, 2925 Leonard Bridge Road-L18, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fourth-degree forgery (checks), sale of meth and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Clifford Jeremiah Joyce, 35, 281 Mountain Road, Morganton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking in meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Quincy Eugene Myers, 40, 506 E. Hawthorne St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Steven Mack Patton, 37, 247 W. Broadacre Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Brandon Labron Swinney, 35, 1728 Thomas Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Fernando Vasquez-Reynoso, 24, 707 N. Selvidge St., Dalton, was placed on hold Thursday at the Whitfield County jail for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
• Colin Emard Johnson, 24, 368 Cedar Ridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
• Stanley Jones, 43, 920 W. Crawford St.-2, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with simple assault (family violence), cruelty to children (third or subsequent offense), misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• William Brian Lewis, 56, 115 Maurine St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Albert Dakota Blaine Young, 18, 1125 Mount Olive Church Road, Fairmount, was charged Friday by the Cohutta Police Department with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny, false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
