Area Arrests for May 15

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Yesenia Alvarez-Tinajero, 30, 210 Cedar Ridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry of a dwelling).
• Stefanie Lynn Cohen, 35, 664 Dirt Way, Newport, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony bail jumping (leaving the state).
• Mitchell Carson Cope, 41, 1308 Georgian Place-3, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (business), disorderly conduct, simple assault and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Crystal Pearl Dickey, 32, 2908 Old Rome Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• Emily Pina-Nunez, 21, 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with manufacture of marijuana, sale or intent to sell marijuana, possession of a firearm/knife during commission of a felony and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Misty Renae Sitton, 38, 318 Baggett Road-D., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Dante Antonio West, 21, 51 Pope St. S.W., Atlanta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking, larceny, and financial transaction card fraud.
• Camden Sage Moore, 26, 79 Essex Lane, Hiram, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with kidnapping (adult), aggravated assault, cruelty to children and battery (family violence).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.