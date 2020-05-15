Area Arrests for May 16-17

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ethan Nathaniel Gibson, 21, 98 Evergreen Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, simple assault and criminal trespass.
• John Wallis Cox, 40, 309 Gilbert Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession of meth with the intent to distribute; possession of marijuana; possession, manufacture, delivery, distribution, sale, administering or possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute; abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substances; possession and use of drug-related objects; driving without a valid license; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and obstructed view (windshield or other vehicle windows).
• Christopher Lee Pack, 39, 449 Wilbanks Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation; possession of meth; possession of meth with the intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies and receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Jeremy Matthew Bryson, 38, 362 Strain Road, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, obstructing an emergency call, battery (family violence) and third-degree cruelty to children.
• Andrew Dean Buford, 39, 1913 Kiker Lane N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• Jasmine Lashea Folks, 19, 1308 Herbert St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Timothy Shawn Daniel Maynor, 20, 3259 Rolling Meadows Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI under age 21 and speeding.
• Oscar Samuel Perez, 19, 282 Lake Shore Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana.
• Sonya Michelle Sneed, 50, 314 Rock Creek Road, Sale Creek, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking and misdemeanor theft by deception.
• Eliud Gonzalez-Velazquez, 41, 811 Silverwood, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects.
