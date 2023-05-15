Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 21-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and manufacturing, distributing, dispensing or possession of a controlled substance in or near public/private schools.
• An 18-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of marijuana and manufacturing, distributing, dispensing or possession of a controlled substance in or near public/private schools.
• A 24-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (drugs) and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• A 27-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation and DUI (less safe).
• A 19-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of marijuana, misdemeanor failure to appear, speeding, reckless driving, improper lane change or usage, operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 34-year-old Summerville woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and felony failure to appear.
• An 18-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple battery, burglary (forced entry, non-residence), misdemeanor theft of services and criminal trespass of property without permission.
• A 20-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a schedule 1/2 drug with intent to distribute and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• A 48-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by conversion.
• A 39-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with bestiality, pedestrian under the influence and public indecency.
• A 29-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 32-year-old Calhoun man was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving with a suspended or revoked license and lighted headlights/other lights required one-half hour after sunset to one-half hour before sunrise.
• A 23-year-old Trion man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with disorderly conduct, two counts of simple battery and second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• A 24-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession/display/use of any false/altered ID, ID theft fraud using/possession of identity information concerning a person, possession of meth, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, when lighted headlights and other lights required violation and driving without a valid license.
• A 19-year-old Fairmount woman was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with terroristic threats and acts.
• A 25-year-old Tennga man was charged Saturday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (less safe), driving without a valid license, driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle and headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles violation.
• A 33-year-old Brooklyn, New York, man was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe) and speeding.
• A 25-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving with a suspended or revoked license, open container violation and DUI (less safe).
• A 39-year-old Dayton, Tennessee, woman was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, speeding and DUI (drugs).
• A 23-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with two counts of financial transaction card fraud.
• A 31-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 61-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of-drug-related objects.
• A 39-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 36-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 20-year-old Cohutta man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions and duty upon striking a fixed object.
• A 26-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with failure to obey a traffic control device, DUI and open container violation.
