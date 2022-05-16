Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• William Lester Parker II, 43, 506 S. Second Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana and possession of meth.
• Ronnie Alton Butler, 51, 199 Key West Ave., Rossville, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Johnny Lynn Hobbs, 50, 4530 Old Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Curtis Tyrone Hunt, 58, 3316 Hurricane Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
• Jeremy Jerome Jones, 38, 221 Hamby Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Darryl Wayne McBryar Jr., 31, 18 Drew Lane-12, LaFayette, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny of parts from a vehicle.
• James Kelly Middleton, 38, 2474 Boynton Drive, Ringgold, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Amalia Maria Morris, 25, 227 Tanglewood Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• William Barrington Davis, 49, 310 Hagen St.-5, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation and lights violation.
• Helen Fain, 56, 506 Parkside Place-79, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Rodney Marvin Fox Jr., 35, 1406 Antioch Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Christian La Hentz Ivey, 26, 1368 Hall Memorial Road N.W., Resaca, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• Lindsey Noelle Springston, 33, 2754 Dug Gap Road-1, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• John Roger Waggener, 53, 148 Butterfield Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, driving without insurance and failure to yield when entering or crossing a roadway.
• Maria Camacho-Alvarado, 21, 415 Morningside Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Arturo Hernandez-Fonseca, 37, 1818 City View, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, tag light required violation and view obstructed/windshields and windshield wiper violation.
• Cornelius James Ramsey, 37, 700 Reed Pond Road-A, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, tag light required violation, brake lights and turn signals required violation, display of license plates/tinted or obscuring tag violation and driving without insurance.
• Brandi Elizabeth Ray, 31, 186 Summerset Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and unlawful conduct during a 911 call and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Antonio Shawn Saunders, 45, 4302 Tibbs Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear and four counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
