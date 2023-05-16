Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 33-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 36-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 49-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery (family violence) and by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.
• A 26-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon).
• A 43-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, aggressive driving, driving on a divided highway/controlled access road/emergency lane, failure to maintain lane, failure to use signal, driving with a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.
• A 34-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and giving false information to a law officer.
• A 31-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession of marijuana.
