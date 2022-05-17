Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jesse Thomas Baker, 30, 631 Sequoyah Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Cristian Baltazar, 24, 413 Whitener Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with kidnapping (adult), false imprisonment, simple assault, third degree cruelty to children and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Zobi Thomas Burch, 26, 5600 Pine Grove Road, Doraville, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, sodomy and child molestation.
• Sabrina Leigh Chambers, 33, 911 Vernon Ave.-7, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• Christopher Dean Huckeby, 47, 165 Eagles Way, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with rape, child molestation and aggravated sexual battery.
• Tanner Anthony Thomas, 23, 5013 Village Drive, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, drugs not in the original container, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and texting while driving.
• Blanca Estela Velasquez-Olvera, 31, 117 Timber Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
• Tucker Ingram Watts, 26, 2106 Chattanooga Road-239, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Johnathon Lee Whittemore, 29, 83 Huffman Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Oscar Rafael Sanchez, 28, 1725 Old Federal Road N., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with four counts of open container violation, improper stopping/parking on roadway, seat belts violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license and DUI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.