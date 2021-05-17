Area Arrests for May 18

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Juan Adolfo Bautista-Perez, 19, 703 Morningside Drive-2, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Curtis Eugene Cowart, 48, 313 Summer Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession/control of material depicting a minor in sexually explicit conduct.
• John Ticen Croy, 18, 432 Lower Dawnville Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Cohutta Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Eliud Gonzalez-Velazquez, 42, 2612 South Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear, felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• Casey Michelle Herrera, 21, 3319 Stewart Road, Ringgold, was charged Friday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and lane direction control signals violation.
• Susie Lanette Lee, 21, 5057 Smyrna Church Hope Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• John Edward Payton, 48, 211 Fields Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Ryan Austin Wofford, 38, 5179 Phifer Mountain Road, Cookeville, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting, possession of meth, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and fugitive from justice (South Carolina).
• Calvin Ray Carnes, 68, 39 Mountain Shadow Lane, Flintstone, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Steve Brad Jefferson, 58, 307 Water St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.
• Mario Jesus Orellana, 22, 1111 Windsor Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and driving without a license.
• Ricky Joe Perkins, 26, 723 Flegal Ave., Rossville, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with misdemeanor theft by bringing stolen property into the state, possession of meth, operating a vehicle without a valid decal on the license plate, display of license plates/tinted or obscuring tag and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• William Lee Silvers, 41, no address listed, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 4 drug, DUI (drugs), reckless driving and driving without insurance.
• Kelly Lee Stanley, 39, 419 Mountainview Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 4 drug and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drug.
• Jason Edward Baker, 43, 4379 Old Federal Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios, failure to maintain lane and improper lane change or usage.
• Edwin Cruz, 20, 1444 Groves Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI under 21 and failure to maintain lane.
• Eduardo Lugo, 27, 1720 Magnolia Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine, DUI, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent, failure to maintain lane and a lights violation.
• Patrick Shane Millsaps, 34, 15454 Alabama Highway, Rock Spring, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of safety belts violation and driving without insurance.
• Christy Michelle Patton, 36, 4115 Dog Legg Drive, Cohutta, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and driving without insurance.
• Daniel Alejandro Preciado Acosta, 46, 600 Olivia Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and open container violation.
• Timothy Wayne Tarmon, 30, 5044 Mark Brown Road N.E.-B, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and DUI.
• Lamine Zobiri, 51, 1116 N. Tennessee St.-127, Cartersville, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Oscar Alanis-Garcia, 38, 1673 Miller Ave., Marietta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• Allison Gayle Mitchell, 48, homeless, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with loitering/prowling and felony failure to appear.
