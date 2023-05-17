Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 30-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 38-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/providing false information.
• A 54-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 47-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance and operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration.
• A 26-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with home invasion (first- and second-degree with a deadly weapon), aggravated assault (gun), cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence), simple battery (family violence), burglary (forced entry, dwelling), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.
• A 39-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 61-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• A 46-year-old Fort Oglethorpe man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs) and running a red light.
