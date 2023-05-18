Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 42-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, standards for brake lights violation, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, felony interference with government property and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.
• A 47-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 42-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, woman was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 27-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with drugs not in the original container and two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 39-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, dwelling) and felony probation violation.
• A 61-year-old Cohutta man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon), terroristic threats and acts and criminal trespass of property without permission.
• A 28-year-old Waxhaw, North Carolina, woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and felony bail jumping.
• A 50-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 56-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 29-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to business property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, failure to stop at a stop sign, three counts of misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, unlawful use of a license or identification card, driving without insurance and a tail lights violation.
• A 35-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 30-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with kidnapping (adult), false imprisonment, rape (strongarm), aggravated sodomy against the will of a person or with a person less than 10 years old, sodomy, aggravated assault (weapon) and battery.
• A 31-year-old Sahuarita, Arizona, man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with battery and unlawful for an employee of a gang to conduct crime.
• A 49-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
