Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Christopher Michael Baggett, 45, 105 S. Midway Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Jeremy Wade Bigham, 29, 3072 Villanow Mill Creek Road, LaFayette, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), possession of a schedule 4 drug and operating a motor vehicle while the registration is suspended/revoked/canceled.
• Calvin Elliotte Henshaw, 43, 707 Corey Place, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Kobe Jax Mahoney, 21, Conyers, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Thomas Allen Somes, 59, homeless, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• Maurice Deshawn Walker, 27, 400 Rotary Drive, Winchester, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
