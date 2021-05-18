Area Arrests for May 19

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• James Ronald Brown, 45, 252 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by deception and misdemeanor theft by conversion.
• David Michael Goswick, 71, 130 Bryant Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Tiffany Bliss Hamilton, 43, 2203 Raintree Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Allison Lynn Headrick, 38, 4046 Village Drive, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
• Mark Curtis Hembree, 29, 150 Cherokee Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to register vehicle, driving without insurance, driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and two counts of failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
• Gustavo Colin Mallozzi, 48, 411 Sassafras St., Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Jeffery Darrell McCullough, 43, 547 Ridley Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Nigeal Gage Ogle, 21, 284 Deer Ridge Trail, Ocoee, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe), open container violation, possession of meth, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance and improper passing in an area marked by signs or road markings.
• George Allen Rolen, 53, 107 Locomotive Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Andrew David Tyler Smith, 28, 1784 Sane Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony first-degree cruelty to children, cruelty to children (allow to witness felony/battery/family violence), three counts of third-degree cruelty to children, misdemeanor failure to appear and two counts of battery/simple battery (family violence).
• Heather Lynn Towry, 34, 1049 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jamie Lorraine Wood, 36, 226 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Alexander Caleb Clowers, 25, 1104 Walston Ave.-A101, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth and trafficking meth.
• Michael Dylen Cronnon, 23, 134 Lillian Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Lourdes Margarita Flinn, 63, 7801 S.W. 182nd Terrace, Palmetto Bay, Florida, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs) and driving without a valid license.
• Chad Lynn Green, 23, 4306 Perry Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), no license plate and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Christopher Richard Green, 25, 520 Doe Trail, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth and trafficking meth.
• Matthew Gregory Holcomb, 22, 1421 Beaverdale Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun), third-degree cruelty to children and aggravated battery (gun).
• Jaden Bryan Nunez, 19, 133 Viola Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with disorderly conduct, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and four counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Billy Glen Smith, 47, 1431 Goswick Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, trafficking meth or amphetamine, possess/manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute marijuana and receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer.
• Cristy Lynn Sullivan, 39, 520 Doe Trail-32, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking meth and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.