Area Arrests for May 19

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• John Edward Davis, 63, 1018 Lake Katherine Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Christopher Ryan Kidd, 22, 506 Hunter Road, Greenwood, South Carolina, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and fugitive from justice (warrant out of Greenwood).
• Justin Todd Love, 31, 2199 Fawn Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs).
• Shaquae Divine Robinson, 26, 2904 Vine Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (business), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Christopher Lamar Rogers, 49, 205 Hardin Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Gerardo Rosas, 20, 511 Dantzler Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with running a red light, hit and run, reckless driving and felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
• Martina Vicente-Sontay, 51, 2519 Bailey Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated identity fraud.
• Nathaniel Todd Christopher, 24, 211 Patricia Ann Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI.
• Douglas R. Moore, 36, 3934 Shelton Drive, Resaca, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with tinting or obscuring tag, failure to change name or address on driver's license within 60 days and fugitive from justice (warrant out of New York City).
• James Woodrow Hill, 59, 203 Quillian Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony shoplifting and misdemeanor theft by deception.
• Jermaine Christopher Hunt, 28, 4042 Dallas Ave., Warren, Michigan, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Kevin Osvaldo Rico, 17, 398 Gryder Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with discharge of a weapon on or near a public highway or street, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Cesar Torres, 18, 372 Falcon Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with discharge of a weapon on or near a public highway or street, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Jeremy Wayne Turner, 31, 812 N. Fifth Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, five counts of third-degree cruelty to children, battery, criminal trespass and aggravated assault (family violence).
• Jacob Lee Parsons, 25, 131 George Brock Road, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Jonathon Dewayne Seiber, 34, 170 Dusty Lane, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road.
