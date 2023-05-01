Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 47-year-old Bowman woman was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation, DUI (less safe) and DUI (endangering a child under 14).
• A 26-year-old Madison, Florida, man was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container violation, speeding and reckless driving.
• A 42-year-old Smyrna, Tennessee, man was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 31-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 24-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Saturday by the Eton Police Department with driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• A 30-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment and battery (family violence).
• A 40-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 29-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with speeding and fugitive from justice (sexual battery, Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• A 40-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, giving false information to a law officer and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 35-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and open container violation.
• A 27-year-old Buffalo, New York, man was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, driving too fast for conditions, driving without insurance, restricted licenses violation and safety belts violation.
• A 43-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, cruelty to children (allowing to see/hear/commit forcible felony/battery/family violence) and battery (family violence).
