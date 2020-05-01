Area Arrests for May 2

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Yesenia Ayala-Vital, 20, 1503 Dug Gap Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Preston Francisco Gutierrez, 18, 146 Orange Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with battery (family violence) and second-degree criminal damage to business property.
