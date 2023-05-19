Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 31-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with violation of a limited driving permit and DUI (drugs).
• A 41-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 68-year-old Eton man was charged Thursday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (less safe) and Georgia resident has 60 days to change name/address.
• A 49-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with seat belts violation and DUI.
• A 21-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny/other.
• A 31-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor probation violation, possession of meth, possession of a schedule 3 drug (barbiturate) and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 23-year-old Crandall man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 35-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 4 drug.
• A 54-year-old Margate, Florida, man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
• A 33-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear and felony failure to appear.
• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with reckless conduct, terroristic threats and acts, DUI, obstruction of an officer by threat/violence, felony interference with emergency medical services by threat/violence and following too closely.
