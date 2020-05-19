Area Arrests for May 20

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jesse Luke Cox, 33, 125 Robin Hood Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Richard Wayne Denton, 52, 1216 N. Hamilton St.-16, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Brandi Nicole Garcia, 33, 101 W. Park St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Christopher Richard Green, 24, 212 Hudson Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor probation violation and giving false information to a law officer.
• Robyn Rita Johnson, 39, 111 Golf View Drive, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree forgery and felony theft by deception.
• Velton Jason Kelly, 41, 104 W. Emery St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and open container violation.
• James Edward McCracken, 46, 1106 Brookwood Lane-27, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 4 drug.
• Harley Cage Swallows, 18, 63 Victory Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with three counts of entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or felony.
