Area Arrests for May 20

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Sara Shai Cantrell, 28, 303 Park Canyon Drive-303, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with trafficking meth.
• Dakota Wayne Cope, 17, 958 Graysville Road, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Joshua Shawn Harris, 33, 231 Redding Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Sheena Lacoal Newberry, 33, 151 George Brock Road, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Sanna Rose Noland, 41, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Kerry Lavern O'Neal, 49, 3323 N. Woodland Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Vester Milton Preavette, 54, 2864 Waring Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (gun), reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• James Lamar Shannon, 40, 5125 Hunter Village Drive, Ooltewah, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Stephanie Ann Stevens, 45, 600 School St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Gabriel Lamar Vaughn, 27, 2103 Appling St., Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with hit and run, felony fleeing/attempting to elude police officers, running a red light, improper lane change or usage, reckless driving, speeding and failure to maintain lane.
• Samuel David Vaughn, 49, 701 Peek Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of tools for the commission of crime.
• Anthony Patrick Gravitt, 29, 251 Pond Springs Road, Chickamauga, was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI (drugs) and felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Ricardo Rosas-Ramirez, 30, 511 Dantzler Ave., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile and loitering/prowling.
