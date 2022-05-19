Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jeremy Parker Curtis, 49, 463 Valley Drive, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Billy Joe Franks Jr., 31, 2339 Coley Farm Road-1, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Rydell Antione Jefferson, 40, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-414, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and fugitive from justice (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania).
• Tiffany Juanett London, 41, 797 Bermuda St.-B4, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and two counts of sale of meth and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• David Alan Malone, 54, 1612 Rio Vista Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of meth.
• Brittney Star McRae, 33, 1525 Margaret Circle S.E.-1, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, speeding and reckless driving.
• Demetrio Merito Jr., 32, 1421 Mineral Springs Road-4, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Brett David Stepp, 24, 1437 97 Springs Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, hit and run, seat belts violation and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Felicia Lacraie Adams, 47, 678 Big Oak Lane, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and driving without a valid license.
• Jose Eduardo Cornejo, 22, 305 Henderson Bend Road N.W.-A, Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Gary Tyrone Love, 49, 1117 Roan St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.