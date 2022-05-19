Area Arrests

Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation. 

• Jeremy Parker Curtis, 49, 463 Valley Drive, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation. 

• Billy Joe Franks Jr., 31, 2339 Coley Farm Road-1, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.

• Rydell Antione Jefferson, 40, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-414, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and fugitive from justice (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania). 

• Tiffany Juanett London, 41, 797 Bermuda St.-B4, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and two counts of sale of meth and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• David Alan Malone, 54, 1612 Rio Vista Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of meth. 

• Brittney Star McRae, 33, 1525 Margaret Circle S.E.-1, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, speeding and reckless driving. 

• Demetrio Merito Jr., 32, 1421 Mineral Springs Road-4, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation. 

• Brett David Stepp, 24, 1437 97 Springs Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, hit and run, seat belts violation and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane. 

• Felicia Lacraie Adams, 47, 678 Big Oak Lane, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and driving without a valid license. 

• Jose Eduardo Cornejo, 22, 305 Henderson Bend Road N.W.-A, Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Gary Tyrone Love, 49, 1117 Roan St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear. 

