Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Michael James Bowen, 40, 375 McEntire Road.-1, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Christopher John Bozeman, 43, 54 John St., Jasper, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• John Daniel Brooks, 24, 591 Corvette Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Danny Lester Duncan, 41, 1376 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Connie Michelle Glenn, 51, 711 S. Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Royal Wayne Hall Jr., 65, 285 Williams Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Arturo Lemus Jr., 19, 701 Cascade Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of marijuana, sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of drug-related items, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful for an employee of a gang to conduct crime.
• Michael Earl Pilcher, 50, 205 Hardin Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Eric Jason Quarles, 41, 14 Eaton Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, tire violation, headlights violation and taillights violation.
• Pascual Rafael-Raymundo, 40, 3102 14th Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with use of a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle, DUI, open container violation, driving without a valid license, driving without insurance and view obstructed/windshields and windshield wiper violation.
• Jose Luis Trejo-Rodriguez, 34, 316 N. Bogle St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear, identity theft fraud using/possessing identity information concerning a person, criminal trespass of property without permission and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Desirae Nicole Biddix, 24, 180 Dusty Lane, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
