Area Arrests for May 21

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ronald Keith Chambers, 53, 3045 Highway 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended or revoked license, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of a vehicle, driving with view obstructed and violation of standards for brake lights.
• James Ronald Roe, 64, 810 Murray Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, concealing identity of a vehicle, obscured or missing license plates and violation of standards for brake lights.
• Christopher Andre Baker, 31, 201 Bryant Ave., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Carolyn Jean Brown, 60, 115 Cox Road-12, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Timothy Edwin Bryant, 62, 1930 Spring Chase Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (gun) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
• Shelby Renee Cochran, 31, 815 Highway 52, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Amanda Carol Cunningham, 42, 2214 Mount Haven Drive-5, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny.
• Anthony Lee Dawley, 45, 4164 Worsham Ave., Macon, was charged Wednesday by Murray County Superior Court with felony failure to appear.
• David Flood, 60, 254 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Patricia Irene Harmon, 59, 3011 Old Morris Road, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane, driving without a license, possession of a schedule 4 drug and drugs not in the original container.
• Deandre Jinks, 33, 1221 Sixth St. N.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, loitering/prowling and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Roger Dakota Johnson, 28, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-115, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Leonard Dewayne Lawson Jr., 40, 858 Holly Creek Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with two counts of felony failure to appear and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation.
• Joseph Christian Palmer, 27, 86 Bonneville Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
• Cory Michael Plott, 28, 3455 River Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny and felony theft by receiving stolen property.
• Ronald Lee Stansell, 72, 3722 S. Dixie Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with drugs not in the original container, simple assault and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Angel Leann Vaughn, 43, 522 Straight St.-B, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Tiffany Walraven, 33, 5467 Old Highway 411, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession of meth with intent to distribute; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a controlled substance, dangerous drug, gun, pistol or other dangerous weapon or marijuana by an inmate and no proof of insurance.
• Jodee Michelle Williams, 27, 89 Hooker Lane-M., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear.
