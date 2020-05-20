Area Arrests for May 21

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Becky Agnes Bramblett, 56, 1926 Collins Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Lisa Michelle Chitwood, 41, 607 N. Fourth Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule 2 drug, open container violation and operating a motor vehicle while the registration is suspended/revoked/canceled.
• Carl David Clark, 58, 102 Gunbarrel St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts, simple assault and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Charles Franklin Crider, 36, 4007 Ashley Brook Drive, Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Randall Lee Dockery, 51, 123 Greenbriar Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Patricia Edella Jones, 41, 1101 Brookwood Lane-5, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Dakota Lane Lawson, 20, 448 Holcomb Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry of a dwelling).
• Jacob Moore Lowe, 42, 204 Royal Oak Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with unlawful to remove/destroy electronic monitoring device and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Cameron Lewis Prince, 32, 2653 Copper Ridge Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, loitering and prowling, misdemeanor tampering with evidence and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Skyler Thomas Teasley, 19, 301 Cherokee Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Danielle Starr Branson, 21, 837 Threadmill Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• Brandi Lynne Carrell, 38, 150 S. Hurricane Road, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Amber St. Pierre, 24, 53 Laney Lane-B, Rossville, was charged Wednesday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI, failure to carry out duty upon striking a fixed object, failure to maintain lane and driving without insurance.
