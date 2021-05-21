Area Arrests for May 22/23

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Brandon Keith Ballard, 39, 295 Keener Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Eton Police Department with parole violation.
• Jesse Gabriel Cochran, 17, 1178 Highway 2 N., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts, felony interference with government property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and four counts of simple battery (family violence).
• Venancio Espitia, 53, 316 Charger Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Erik David Holguin, 26, 2635 N. Pine Lake Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• William Todd Knight, 55, 195 Briarstone Drive, Rossville, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with child molestation.
• Frank Christopher Mata, 34, 264 Horseshoe Way-D105, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with child molestation.
• Raven Montana Tate, 21, 161 Wheeler Dam Road, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Oceana Relief Thomas, 40, 310 Crawford Terrace, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree cruelty to children (deprivation of sustenance).
• Andrew Melvan Weaver Sr., 45, 310 Crawford Terrace, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree cruelty to children (deprivation of sustenance).
• Damian Michael Webb, 27, 2851 Wells Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear, felony failure to appear and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Johnny Lee Woodrupp, 34, 4146 Whitfield St., Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Kevin Steve Menjivar, 23, 817 Luckie St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with loitering/prowling and two counts of felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Cody Dewayne Warren, 31, 4322 Banks Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
