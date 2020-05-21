Area Arrests for May 22

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Bryan Dale Langham, 30, 1331 Brown Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Sandy Bramblett Jr., 49, 809 Defore Road, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer; battery; disorderly conduct; discharge of a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol; two counts of simple assault and five counts of third-degree cruelty to children.
• Gary Brent Reed, 44, 1104 Redwine Cove Road-B, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, trafficking in meth or amphetamine, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• David Brent Capehart Jr., 28, 3307 Old CCC Camp Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking.
• Eric Jermaine Cochran, 35, 709 Martin Luther King Drive, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Mack Ray Hicks Jr., 60, 1935 Bowers Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jatta Kekuta, 25, 2401 Windy Hill Road-24F, Marietta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Christopher Chadwick Miller, 51, 3925 Adkisson Drive-2524, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft of an automobile, kidnapping and aggravated assault.
• Anfernee Tyquanjacks Scott, 24, 370 Lang St. N.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of marijuana, failure of driver to exercise due care, misdemeanor driving while license is suspended or revoked and driving without insurance.
