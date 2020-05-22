Area Arrests for May 23-24

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Eric Jehrome Bailey, 34, 173 Federal Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession of a schedule 2 drug (opium) and criminal trespass of property without permission.
• Douglas Austin Baker, 45, 43 Davistown Road, Taylorsville, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Candice Coreen Blanchard, 39, 139 Pheasant Farm Road, McDonough, New York, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana.
• Jerry Lamar Blaylock, 60, 442 Keener Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Dustin Kohl Crittenden, 27, 2257 Old Ringgold Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Patsy Annette Davis, 56, 228 Dennis Mill Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, driving without insurance and failure to stop at a stop sign or to yield after stopping.
• Justin Dewayne Fowler, 32, 979 Temple Grove Road, Crandall, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Peter Jovan Greenwood, 18, 503 Learning Way-10, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to private property and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Robert Mitchell Orr III, 53, 571 Goodson Road, McMinnville, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, misdemeanor driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to maintain lane.
• David Wayne Coker, 43, 2132 Lawson Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and running a red light.
