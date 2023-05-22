Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 44-year-old Crandall woman was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• A 65-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with cruelty to children (criminal negligence).
• A 46-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with operating a vehicle without a valid decal on the license plate, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, passing in no-passing zones, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, change of address or name required within 60 days, motorcycle must have eye protection, driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• A 49-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with permitting dogs outside a proper enclosure, swine and poultry prohibited, livestock at large, maximum number of animals, shelter requirements, animals running at large, animals disturbing the peace, animal barns/pens cleanliness and two counts of cruelty to animals.
• A 38-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts,
• A 17-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving on the wrong class of license and failure to maintain lane.
• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
• A 36-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, DUI, open container violation and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• A 26-year-old Chicago man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, improper stopping/parking on roadway and driving without a valid license.
• A 32-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon), battery (family violence), battery on an unborn child, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• A 30-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, residence), first-degree criminal damage to business property, disorderly conduct, simple assault and violation of a family violence order.
• A 53-year-old Crandall man was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• A 68-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• A 28-year-old Albuquerque, New Mexico, man was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI, tag light required, improper stopping on roadway, window tint violation and open container violation.
• A 20-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI under 21, broken tail light lenses and possession of alcohol by a minor.
• A 27-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and open container violation.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and violation of a family violence order.
• A 40-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and driving without a valid license.
• A 29-year-old Chattanooga woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun), reckless conduct, simple battery and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.
• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (gun).
• A 35-year-old Rocky Face woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and felony probation violation.
