Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Cecylia Renee Bartlett, 49, 179 Dogwood Hills Drive-213, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Rodger Lee Baynes, 43, 746 New Hope Church Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Alterez Alonzo Jordan, 37, 516 Chattanooga Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and a safety belts violation.
• Heather Nicole Smith, 34, 618 Carrol Drive, Ringgold, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Mason Eugene Smith, 27, 849 Old Highway 2 E., Cisco, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony interference with government property, felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer while on duty, criminal trespass, two counts of battery, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of possession of meth, four counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, home invasion, felony theft by receiving stolen property and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Rachel Judith Temoche, 19, 2890 Detaris Way, Dacula, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Jessica Lynn York, 31, 58 Creeks Bend Drive, Ringgold, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Michael Bivens, 57, 3250 River Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Ramiro Adiel Colon-Torres, 21, 4181 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault.
• David Ricky Dycus, 46, 915 Sam Drive-B, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of aggravated assault (weapon) and cruelty to animals.
• Alvis Lee Graham, 54, 3304 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane, improper lane change or usage and failure to use signal.
• Justin Anselmo Lopez, 33, 1801 Beechland Place-3, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Craig Stephen Mancini, 31, 678 Goswick Road, Chatsworth was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and violation of the Georgia hands-free driving law.
• Tiffiny Ann Moody, 32, 404 Hester Circle, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of a schedule 1/2 drug with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Emily Blair Moore, 31, 959 Wildwood Ave., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI (drugs), misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, driving without insurance, failure to maintain lane and failure to yield when entering or crossing a road.
• Leonardo Mena Perez, 23, 204 Cheyenne Trail, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of cocaine and speeding.
• Carol Maria Shaffor, 39, 300 Torino Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Seth Randall Short, 26, 3224 Shepard Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Matthew Frank Sloan, 47, 309 Hollywood Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal and passing in no-passing zones.
• D’ante Lee Tillman, 39, 7102 Hialeah Circle, Savannah, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Alecia Alona Driggins, 38, 5057 Ravenwood Drive, Marietta, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Shelby Margarita Gonzalez, 19, 216 N. Easterling St.-212, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), driving without a valid license and failure to yield while turning left.
• Zachary Ryan Holcomb, 33, 4399 Tibbs Bridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to maintain lane.
• Stephen Michael Hymes, 31, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-827, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Shaun David Jones, 35, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Travis Wayne Morrow, 28, 309 Nicholas Drive, Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony probation violation.
• Jennifer Danielle Pike, 48, 2366 Clifton Circle, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (weapon).
• Trevor Stacey Ponders, 21, 1702 Chestnut Oak Drive-83, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession of less than a ounce of marijuana, DUI (multiple substances), safety belts violation and illegal stopping, standing, parking outside a business/residence.
• Raul Zamora-DeLeon, 67, 609 S. Thornton Ave.-325, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of meth.
• Cornelios Montel Johnson, 26, 4680 Linsey Drive, Powder Springs, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with driving with a suspended or revoked license, speeding, driving without insurance, driving without a license plate and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Melanie Brook Powers, 45, 455 Cobb Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jamie Bryan Steelman Sr., 46, 312 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with battery/simple battery (family violence) and aggravated assault (family violence).
