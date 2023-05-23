Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 23-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance.
• A 36-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance.
• A 34-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance.
• A 32-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance.
• A 28-year-old Crandall man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance and trafficking cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or meth.
• A 41-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon).
• A 33-year-old Atlanta man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony shoplifting.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 33-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, aggravated assault (weapon), battery (family violence) and two counts of criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• A 34-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 30-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting.
• A 56-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with trafficking meth (sales of), sale of or intent to sell marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
