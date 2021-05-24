Area Arrests for May 25

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Eric Charles Arrington, 32, 408 Florence Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of aggravated stalking and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Thomas Daniel Green, 57, 1309 Felice St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Dawn Michelle Hammontree, 50, 714 Gulledge Court N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• Shanna Michelle Huckeby, 32, 726 Will Evans Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with cruelty to animals.
• Andrew Wyatt McCarter, 22, 238 Indian Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
• Jeremy Lee McKee, 44, 2329 Cohutta Beaverdale Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with child molestation.
• Jeremiah Emanul Moore, 34, 2261 Highway 225 N.-D, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and two counts of unlawful for any person to purchase/possess/have under his control any controlled substance.
• Melanie Jean Moore, 45, 2261 Highway 225 N.-D, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor probation violation and two counts of unlawful for any person to purchase/possess/have under his control any controlled substance.
• Mohil Patel, 28, 6991 Blue Ridge Drive, Blue Ridge, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with battery and terroristic threats and acts.
• Davey Ray Patterson, 51, 1060 River Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with open container violation, hit and run and DUI (less safe).
• Andy Garrett Powell, 40, 924 Fennell Drive, Resaca, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with trafficking meth, sale of meth, possession of meth and unlawful for an employee of a gang to conduct crime.
• Hector Perez Roblero, 21, 356 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with improper use of a central turn lane; driving on the wrong side of the road; vehicles with false or secret compartments; abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substances; possession of a schedule 3, 4 or 5 controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana.
• Sydney Angelica Shaffor, 17, 300 Torino Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substances; possession of a schedule 3, 4 or 5 controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sell/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Jose Manuel Arredondo, 40, 5077 Mitchell Bridge Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and duty upon striking a fixed object.
• Christ Eric Camacho, 19, 100 Berry Court, Tullahoma, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects and speeding.
• Sanna Faye Dunn, 35, 508 S. Fifth Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with open container violation and DUI.
• John Charles Hall, 44, 1205 Derby Drive, Cohutta, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Terry William Hasty, 52, 1836 S. Boyd Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Domingo Loarca-Tercero, 22, 294 Shawn Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked license, impeding the flow of traffic, failure to maintain lane and permitting an unlicensed person to drive.
• Harold Edward Phillips, 67, 860 Maple Grove Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• April Michelle Stewart, 37, 476 Kirby Young Road S.E.-Lot C, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug.
• Kyle Robert Tanner, 29, 297 Murray Springs Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, seat belts violation, driving too fast for conditions and reckless driving.
• Laura Ivonne Garcia-Alvarez, 31, 1688 Ross Lane, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and duty upon striking a fixed object.
• Alexis Quintero, 22, 305 Forrest Park Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and obstructing an intersection.
• Yesman Rodriguez, 36, 517 Lester Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Richard Emmett Self, 25, 3201 Roanoke Circle, Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Cohutta Police Department with DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, speeding and reckless driving.
• Christopher James Taylor, 29, 121 Richardson Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of misdemeanor shoplifting and felony probation violation.
• Will Stone Ward, 32, 292 Cornell Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Robby Gene Watkins, 43, 371 Red Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with disorderly conduct, DUI and open container violation.
• Christopher London York, 33, 5079 Rocky Hill Drive, Lilburn, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation and violation of Georgia drug law.
• Jessica Lynn York, 30, 58 Creeks Bend Drive, Ringgold, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with unlawful for any person to purchase/possess/have under his control any controlled substance, felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, Georgia resident has 60 days to change name/address violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, following too closely, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI (drugs) and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Amanda Arlene Ellard, 38, 170 Dennis Mill Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jalen Lanier Lockett, 26, 1931 Brady Drive-1, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, speeding, reckless driving and tag light required violation.
