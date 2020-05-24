Area Arrests for May 25

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• John Dallas Brown, 43, 14247 Highway 70 N., Monterey, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with trafficking in heroin and possession of a schedule 1 drug (heroin).
• Mark Gregory Caylor, 39, 230 Columbus Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Susie Lanette Lee, 20, 913 Terrena Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug and no insurance.
• Connie Sue Rafferty, 57, 2315 Sir Lancelot Place-507, Dalton, was charged Friday by the state probation office with felony probation violation.
• Edgardo Serrano-Lugo, 33, 626 Stone Trail, Snellville, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, taillights violation and driving without a valid license.
• Dewayne Eugene Bramblett, 50, 354 Brandon Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Pamela Lee Cooper, 62, 143 Santa Fe Trail N.W., was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony.
• Enrique Corral, 33, 1701 Ross Way N.W., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Miichael Douglas Dison, 32, 1417 U.S. 41, Calhoun, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jorge Esteban Feliz, 32, 8205 Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, drugs not in original container, DUI, duty upon striking fixed object and reckless driving.
• Lowell Thomas Flake, 32, 5400 Roswell Road-D7, Atlanta, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and speeding.
• Leigh Annette Johnson, 52, 2211 Chattanooga Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony probation violation.
• Jualiyah Keasha Alyce Richardson, 24, 334 Pasadena Drive-335, Smyrna, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and brake lights and turn signals required.
• Dallas David Wilkey, 40, 109 Powell Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with terroristic threats and acts and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Marty John Woods, 45, 2520 Vance Drive, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with simple assault, felony interference with government property, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and simple battery against law enforcement personnel (three counts).
• Hubert Dewayne Wooten, 50, 1725 Cantrell Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with theft by shoplifting, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime (drugs).
• Melissa Wooten, 50, 16 Hann Way, Cartersville, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with theft by shoplifting, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime (drugs).
