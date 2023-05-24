Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with open container violation and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.
• A 19-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense and DUI (drugs).
• A 29-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny/other.
• A 27-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 48-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and misdemeanor probation violation.
• A 33-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor shoplifting and possession of meth.
• A 26-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 28-year-old Rossville man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with loitering/prowling, criminal attempt to commit a felony and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drug.
• A 48-year-old Cohutta man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple assault (family violence), cruelty to children (criminal negligence), simple assault, cruelty to children (allowing to see/hear/commit a forcible felony/battery/family violence), battery (family violence), simple battery and criminal trespass of property without permission.
• A 19-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug (synthetic narcotic), possession and use of drug-related objects and affixing material to reduce light transmission/tint violation.
• A 45-year-old Calhoun man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 25-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
