Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jonathan Cardoso-Barros, 28, 801 Luckie St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking and false statement/writing/concealing facts within the jurisdiction of government.
• Ricardo David Vasquez, 22, 1135 Orman St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor and conspiracy to commit a felony.
