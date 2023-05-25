Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 29-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 35-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• A 25-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 39-year-old Cohutta man was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 27-year-old Chattanooga woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 50-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, second-degree criminal damage to business property and driving without a valid license.
