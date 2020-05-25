Area Arrests for May 26

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Devin Michael Perkins, 21, 412 Treadwell Road-104, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, willful obstruction of law officers, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane and failure to register vehicle.
• Ronnie Christopher Pippin, 35, 710 Morningside Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, loitering/prowling and public drunkenness.
• Jennifer Epperson, 25, 2949 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with theft by shoplifting, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and giving false name/address/date of birth to law enforcement officer.
