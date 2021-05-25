Area Arrests for May 26

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Cesar Torres, 19, 372 Falcon Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and battery/simple battery (family violence).
• Robert Lee Atkins, 28, 77 River Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Danny Wayne Bramblett, 58, Highway 48/Menlo Road, Summerville, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Caleb Michael Cochran, 32, 211 Blackwood Court S.E., Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Santos Diaz-Ramirez, 47, 402 Bristol Place-32, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with rape (strongarm), aggravated sodomy, child molestation and incest.
• D Angelo Maddix, 22, 3916 Miramar Court, McDonough, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of marijuana, second-degree forgery, identity theft fraud, giving false information to a law officer and conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Jacob Alvie Manis, 26, 475 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Zackary Austin Manis, 25, 1219 Frazier Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Amir Kham Sanford, 21, 2095 Winsburg Way, Kennesaw, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, misdemeanor theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of marijuana and conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Yusuf Faisal Sanford, 23, 2095 Winsburg Way N.W., Kennesaw, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of marijuana, second-degree forgery, identity theft fraud and conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Lestat Omar Santiago-Del Valle, 23, 635 Good Hope Road, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with armed robbery (street, gun), aggravated assault (other weapon), battery and felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
