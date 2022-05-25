Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jeffery Lester Dean, 46, 1506 Greeson Bend Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and felony probation violation.
• Gerald Dean Gibson, 42, 779 Bernhardt Road, Ellijay, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Dewey Hugh Swann, 40, 129 Brown Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe), driving without a valid license and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• David Alan Baggett, 61, 4371 Bass McHan Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Chandra Nicole Celis, 40, 539 W. Nance Springs Road, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), failure of driver to exercise due care and driving without a license.
• Jonathan Karl Hahnl, 36, 285 ABC Drive, Pikeville, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon), third-degree cruelty to children, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and violation of a family violence order.
• Charles Mitchell Haught Jr., 41, 412 Treadwell Road-103, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Victoria Lee Justus, 37, 1807 Lawson Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Angel Gabriel Santiago-Santiago, 21, 1000 May St.-5, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony probation violation, safety belts violation and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Sarah Jane StoneCypher, 34, 3121 Hearthstone Landing Drive, Canton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Daniel Galvan, 22, 1133 Callahan Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Andre Hochlenert, 41, no address listed, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Eduardo Saavedra, 30, 1517 Antioch Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of marijuana, sale or intent to sell marijuana, possession of a synthetic narcotic, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and a lights violation.
