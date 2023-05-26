Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 41-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 55-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 27-year-old Crandall man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 72-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with aggravated stalking.
• A 41-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with battery (family violence, second or subsequent offense).
• A 38-year-old Resaca man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• A 30-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 29-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with parole violation.
• A 58-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor probation violation.
• A 39-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 36-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 34-year-old Calhoun man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 26-year-old Portland, Tennessee, man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• A 35-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and felony failure to appear.
• A 56-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
• A 39-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with fugitive from justice (South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services).
