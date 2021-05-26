Area Arrests for May 27

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Joshua Jordan White, 35, 319 Cherokee Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Damien Reed Cecala, 31, 116 Liberty Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Rolando Celedon-Canales, 28, 210 High Mountain Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree forgery, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Brandon Keith Langham, 39, 150 Bowen Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and conducting crime as an employee of a gang.
• George Michael Morales-Lopez, 30, 557 Golden Road, Lumber Bridge, North Carolina, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), seat belts violation, speeding, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and two counts of DUI (endangering a child under influence of drugs).
• Andrea Nicole Rogers, 33, 208 Treetop Lane, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and conducting crime as an employee of a gang.
• Christopher Adam Rogers, 34, 208 Treefork Way, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and conducting crime as an employee of a gang.
• Angel Luis Torres-Rivera Jr., 32, 1307 Jackson Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, third-degree cruelty to a child (allow to witness felony/battery/family violence), battery (family violence) and two counts of aggravated assault (gun).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.