Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• William Joseph Bennett, 33, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-615, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with enticing a child for indecent purposes and child molestation.
• James Andrew Davis, 71, 243 Gaz Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (Marion County, Florida).
• Kendric Demarcus Harris, 21, 2817 Wheeler Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with armed robbery (street, gun) and aggravated assault (gun).
• Joan Magan, 34, 524 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Ronny Lamar Mitchell Jr., 24, 393 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor motor vehicle theft (less than $1,500) and felony motor vehicle theft (more than $1,500).
• Jose Carlos Munguia-Torrez, 20, 1318 Winton Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Rayna Olivia Self, 21, 936 Shawn Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jose Francisco Serrano-Jimenez, 23, 3415 Sulane Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, speeding and driving without a valid license.
• Shaun Lee Wood, 28, 167 Neptune Drive-403, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Ulises Corona, 26, 300 Lesley Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane, laying drug or reckless conduct with an automobile, reckless driving and a lights violation.
• Joshua David Curtis, 37, 631 Evensville Mountain Road, Evensville, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon).
• Jerry Lee Farner, 41, 856 Bishop Pond Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with discharge of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Cesar Perez Lara, 19, 1111 Lakemont Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with trafficking in synthetic narcotic, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of marijuana, sale of or intent to sell marijuana, DUI (drugs) and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Charles Jerome Lewis Jr., 37, 1131 Bishop Pond Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Sierra Lowe, 23, 259 Countrywood Drive, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
